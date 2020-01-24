Wing Chun Kung Fu Popular Among Palestinians

Since its creation in 1989, the Palestinian Cultural School of Wing Chun Kung Fu has witnessed an increasing number of participants in the past few years.

Over 40 students are learning Wing Chun, a Chinese martial arts, at the Palestinian Cultural School of Wing Chun Kung Fu, based in the northern city of Beit Lahia in Gaza Strip, opened in 1989.

The school has witnessed an increasing number of participants in the past few years. "I joined the school four years ago, in an attempt to control my hasty actions and to be able to control my reactions in a way that suits all situations," Aboud Zayed, a Palestinian student, told News Agency Xinhua.

Through this sport, Aboud confessed being able to rely on his inner energy, rather than on violence, adding that this sport changed his character from a violent to a calm one.

Wing Chun is a concept-based traditional southern Chinese Kung Fu style and a form of self-defense that requires quick arm movements and strong legs to defeat opponents. It is the only martial art that was created by a woman.

"Wing Chun is based on developing the inner capabilities of a fighter," Wing Chun master Alaa Zayed explains, while adding that this spiritual martial art, helps you to control your opponent rather than destroying him.

The master added that students learn martial art styles that depend on the strength stemming from relaxation rather than violence.

More than 60 percent of the Palestinians suffer from depression and psychological pressure, Mental Health Organization in Gaza said in a recent report, noting that this has been caused by the difficult economic and political conditions. Wing Chun students have to pass several stages, Zayed said, adding that they learn about patience, endurance and inner strength.

Walid al-Nazli, another Wing Chun master who is currently training 15 students in Gaza city, said Wing Chun provides practitioners with self-confidence and the ability to control all their deeds.

Al-Nazli emphasized that the students must be "patient and wise" to master Wing Chun greatly, noting that the Chinese martial arts are used as "a real remedy for many psychological problems."