On July 15, Chile’s Lower House approved a social benefit bill, which allows Chileans to use up to ten percent of their retirement funds, tax-free, in advance as an effort to help alleviate COVID-19's economic harm. The night before the bill’s approval, pot banging, and demonstrations welcomed the measure and displayed the social enthusiasm alongside collective rage directed towards a government desperate to defend private companies that control the pension funds. However, why are Chileans fighting for their pensions?

A cause to fight for

On October 18, 2019, massive protests erupted in Chile, as a response to a deliberate increase in public transportation prices by the right-wing government of Sebastian Piñera. Alongside this trigger issue, Chileans also protested for best social security laws and major reforms in the national pension system, which remain persistent and undisturbed for 30 years.

Chile’s current pension system came about from the 1980 Constitution complementary laws forcefully implemented, under Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. The bill forces Chileans to give up ten percent of their monthly incomes for their pension funds but prevents them from using it to overcome financial urgencies. Besides, retirement payments rely on professional lifetime incomes, disregard forced unemployment, or low salaries that are not the fault of the contributors to the system.

Alongside these terms, after retirement, a pension beneficiary would have access to their funds through a private company, the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) with an average pension ranging at around 350 dollars for men and a much lower 240 dollars for women monthly. Bottom line: Chilean people were not able to use their own money in case of an emergency until possibly now.

Chile and COVID-19

Out of 19,122,661 inhabitants, Chile registers 323,698 COVID-19 cases, 7,290 deaths, and 295,301 recoveries from the virus, according to official statistics.

Aside from the health impact of the virus, the work stoppage due to the quarantine and curfews have also jeopardized Chilean people's financial stability and affects retirement funds.

The Chilean government has not implemented a total coverage financial aid plan, excluding informal workers, a huge part of the working poor. In late April, President Sebastian Piñeira implemented the Emergency Family Income Act (IFE), which regulates a coupon of $65.000 per home, the equivalent of 82 USD. Chile’s minimum wage is 406 USD.

Chile awakes

Despite Piñeira’s pledges of implementing financial aid during the pandemic, as an effort to prevent the withdrawal of the 10% of pensions, the bill passed with 95 votes out of the required 93.

In Antofagasta and Valparaiso, people shouted out “No more AFP”, as a way to continue with 2019's social struggle. On Friday, July 17, the Senate will consider the bill for approval. If it comes into force, Chileans would be able to use part of their savings to handle pandemic harm -and governmental mismanagement- on their personal and family economy.

The act also symbolizes a definitive modification on an unfair, retrograde, and submissive law, which represent an oppressive and dark period of Chilean history. It is a germinal result of massive protests, large demonstrations, and social struggle.

Why are Chileans fighting for their pensions? Because they can, and they have to.