WHO: COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available By Mid-2021

As of today, about 26 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus, and 878,963 people have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday warned that the coronavirus vaccine will not be ready until mid-2021, despite efforts to release it earlier.

Even when WHO considered it encouraging that several vaccines are in the so-called phase 3 study, which involves testing tens of thousands of people, indicated that there is still a long way to go.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said “that none of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50%.”

In this line, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that "vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it."

"If and when we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively ... In other words, the first priority must be to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries," he said.

In order to take care of those who are at higher risk, Adhanom added that priority should be given to healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.

Several countries hope to have available vaccines as soon as possible.