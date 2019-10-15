US: White House Confirms Pence to Visit Turkey

The U.S. delegation will seek to negotiate a cease-fire.

The White House has confirmed that United States Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ankara on Thursday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to negotiate a cease-fire for Turkish troops in Syria.

According to Washington, the delegation "will reiterate President Trump's commitment to maintain economic sanctions on Turkey until a resolution to the conflict is reached," reports Reuters.

In addition, the U.S. Vice President will travel with National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien to support conciliation efforts.

Pence will lead such efforts and previously commented that Trump is "very concerned about the instability in the region." He also denied that the president, in announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops, had given Turkey the green light to launch its invasion.

"We're having very strong conversations with a lot of people," Trump said during a White House ceremony Tuesday.

"We want to bring our soldiers home after so many years. They are the best warriors in the world. They are watching. They are not a police force," the president added.

Turkey launched a cross-border operation against the YPG militia in northeastern Syria last week, after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to withdraw forces from two posts in the area in a move that drew strong international criticism.

The Turkish assault has prompted alarm that it could allow Islamic State (IS) group militants to escape Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria and regroup. Ankara continues to dismiss such concerns.