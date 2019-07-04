Brexit Is Like 'Freedom From Slavery,' Says Brexit MEP at EU

“There is a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on their oppressors, slaves against their owners... and that is why Britain is leaving.”

Brexit party members think Britain being in the European Union and slavery is the same thing.

Ann Widdecombe, a Member of the European Parliament from the Brexit Party equated Brexit with the emancipation of slaves at the European Parliament.

“There is a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on their oppressors, slaves against their owners, the peasantry against the feudal barons, colonies against empires, and that is why Britain is leaving … It doesn’t matter which language you use, we are leaving and we are pleased to be going. Nous allons, wir gehen, we are off!” the MEP said in a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“It’s not democratic at all and that is just one of many reasons why Britain is right to be leaving this place, hopefully on Halloween,” said the MEP who was criticized earlier this month for saying that science will “produce an answer” to being gay.

Things turned more absurd when another MEP from Brexit Party Alexandra Phillips said that Widdecombe represents the “ignored majority.”

“Tears in my eyes. She represents the ignored majority. Brave and principled. Our Ann,” Phillips wrote on Twitter.

Guy Verhofstadt, the Brexit coordinator for the parliament slammed the Widdecombe’s comments.

“Nigel Farage [Brexit Party leader] facing some stiff competition as chief clown of the Brexit Party in the [European Parliament],” he tweeted. “By the way, when Widdecombe talks about ‘colonies liberating themselves from their empires’, is she really referring to the American Revolution of 1776?”

“To imply that the United Kingdom is any way in a similar situation to the colonies of our former empire or a victim of slavery is deeply offensive. Widdecombe’s comments trivialize the suffering of those who have experienced slavery and colonialism,” Martin Horwood, the Liberal Democrat MEP said.

Horwood also said Widdecombe should also look at her own record of being discriminatory towards women and minorities and expected an apology from her.

The Brexit party also came under criticisms after their members turned their backs when the EU anthem, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy was playing on the opening day of the parliament.