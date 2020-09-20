Venezuela's Electoral Head: Doors Open to Accompany Dec. 6 Vote

More than 75 invitations have been communicated to international institutions to accompany the parliamentary elections.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) is weighing whether to take the unprecedented decision to hold the December 6th National Assembly election vote over a period of two days rather than one, exploring the benefits of the possibility, while undergoing the necessary audits and while working to develop the most optimal and efficient conditions.

As CNE President Indira Alfonzo told Ernesto Villegas Poljak on his weekly interview program, Aqui Con Ernesto, it’s one of many considerations that the electoral authorities will have to make in what are exceptional circumstances amid the pandemic which continues to significantly affect South America.

Several countries of the region have held elections since the coronavirus arrived on the continent including general elections held in Suriname, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

In response to the health situation, a number of measures and specific steps have been laid out. For example, no voter, poll worker or authority can enter a polling station without a face mask, the CNE is now deliberating on whether a disinfection cabin/tunnel is possible for 14,000 electoral centers, or whether voters will be subject to disinfecting manually upon entering.

The head of the CNE says that more than 75 communications have been sent to regional and international institutions which have historically been invited by the CNE to accompany the December elections and they’ve also invited technical experts.

Among the invited organizations are the Puebla Group, the European Union, the United Nation and some electoral commissions that have asked to come to Venezuela to observe and llearn from the process, said the President of the CNE.

“The doors are open and I’ve told the Foreign Minister to relay to the diplomatic missions accredited here that the doors of the National Electoral Council are open. We understand that right now air travel in the region or from elsewhere of the world can present difficulties, and so they can be spokespersons, listeners, and some have requested courtesy visits and we have received them. The invitation is for everyone.”

Host Ernesto Villegas P. asked about the naysayers who have voiced skepticism about the vote: "Imagine that there is a person listening who is doubtful over whether or not to vote this December 6th. What would you say to convince them?”

“It’s your right. It’s your country. It’s democracy. Electing the parliament, your congressmen and congresswomen is your most direct protagonistic exercise. Your representative of your region, your state will be there, it’s time to elect, it’s time to consolidate this handsome democracy,” replied Alfonzo.