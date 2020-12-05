Venezuelan Housing Mission Delivers 3,300,000th Home

The Constitution states that every person has the right to a home which is adequate, safe, comfortable, hygienic, with essential basic services.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, led this Saturday afternoon the delivery of the 3,300,000 house of the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV), which took place in the La Gran Villa urban development, located in the Villa de Cura parish, Zamora municipality, Miranda state.

Despite the effects of the economic blockade imposed by the United States government and the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy, Venezuela has continued to build homes for its people.

The President was accompanied by the First Combatant, Cilia Flores; the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez; the sectoral vice president for the Development of Social and Territorial Socialism, Aristóbulo Istúriz, and the Minister of Popular Power for Housing and Habitat, Ildemaro Villarroel at the Miraflores Palace.

LIVE | President @NicolasMaduro reports that 100% of voting stations are ready with polls opening 12 hours from now. From the Miraflores Presidential Palace, the President presides of the presentation of home number 3,300,000 of Venezuela's housing mission. pic.twitter.com/xtEndvZtWN — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 5, 2020

The National Assembly, which in 2016 was chaired by Julio Borges, proposed the repeal of the Organic Law of Emergency for Land and Housing, in order to commercialize housing and land, thus preventing the Venezuelan people from having decent homes.

This Great Mission has allowed the construction of urban planning with a social and inclusive nature, addressing the human need for housing and the construction of socialist cities, concepts that are accompanied by the consolidation of a national construction system.

The provisions of article 82 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela states: “Every person has the right to a home which is adequate, safe, and comfortable, hygienic, with essential basic services, which include a habitat that humanizes family, neighborhood and community relationships.”