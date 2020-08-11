Venezuela: Authorities Detect Illegal Plane In Airspace

According to protocols, military jets neutralized the privately-owned Hawker 800 plane.

Venezuela’s Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI) Tuesday detected an illegal airship crossing over the national territory without a flight plan and violating its sovereignty.

The Bolivarian National Armed Force’s Strategic Operational Command (Ceofanb) explained that the illegal aircraft was flying west of the Paraguana Peninsula in the Falcon State.

Ceofanb also pointed out that the plane started to fly at low altitude and perform evasive maneuvers. Then, after being persecuted by a Bolivarian military aircraft, it lost control and crashed.

This is not the first time this year that authorities spot this kind of illegal incursions into Venezuelan airspace. Such episodes are typical of illegal drug trafficking.

On July 8, Ceofanb reported that CODAI detected an aircraft with a U.S. hull number intruding on the national territory. According to protocols, military jets neutralized the privately-owned Hawker 800 plane.

A similar plane was downed by the Venezuelan military in June for purportedly carrying drugs.

Venezuela has a modern Chinese Radar system mounted on a mobile platform, which enables it to avoid being attacked after it detects enemy aircrafts.

The Chinese made type JY-27 Wide Mat long-range early warning radar is claimed to detect stealth aircraft up to 500 km radius.