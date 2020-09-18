President Maduro Rejects EU Request To Delay Elections

"If you want to see the truth, send a commission. You will be able to see the whole electoral campaign and the elections," the Bolivarian leader said.

President Nicolas Maduro Thursday urged again the European Union (EU) to send a commission to Venezuela to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections, hours after the International Contact Group (ICG) declared an alleged lack of electoral guarantees.

Besides pointing out that Washington prevents Venezuela from maintaining good relations with the EU, the Bolivarian leader recalled that President Donald Trump administration continues to try to overthrow his administration to take control of Venezuela’s oil reserves.

The European Union asked to push back the vote, but Maduro rejected the suggestion and stressed that it is impossible because there is a very clear constitutional mandate.

"If you want to see the truth, send a commission. You will be able to see the whole electoral campaign and the elections. You will be able to see the truth of Venezuela, something that the U.S. government does not allow you to," he said.

Venezuela: Hypocritical Mike Pompeo, assured wednesday, September 2, that U.S.A will not contribute to legitimizing another electoral fraud of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, in reference to the invitation of the government to the UN and the European Union to observe. 02-09-2020 pic.twitter.com/Bivc8XXdPf — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) September 3, 2020

Two weeks ago Caracas issued a similar invitation to both the United Nations (UN) and the EU, but the ICG declined the invitation.

The EU argued that it would only deploy electoral observers for the elections if there are "important changes to the conditions for the holding of the vote.”

Supposedly, there are no enough conditions in Venezuela for a transparent, inclusive, and fair electoral process, according to the ICG.