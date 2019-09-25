US 'Catch and Release' Policy Will Not Benefit Migrant Families

Undocumented migrant families crossing the U.S. Southern border will be returned immediately to Mexico or their homelands.

The Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan announced that the "catch and release" policy will end next week, which means that migrant families crossing the southern border will be returned immediately to Mexico or their respective countries.

Currently, migrant families are released in U.S. territory after crossing the Southern border without papers and surrendering to U.S. authorities to request asylum.

Starting October, however, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer allow migrant families to move freely inside the country. This decision is expected to close the "legal gaps" which attract undocumented families.

According to DHS note, if immigrant families do not prove fear of persecution if returned to their countries, authorities will quickly send them back to their homelands. However, if they express fear of returning, families will be sent to Mexico following the Migrant Protection Protocols (PPM), which are known as the "Stay in Mexico" policy.

The tightening of U.S. immigration measures was confirmed by President Donald Trump in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

“Today I have a message for open borders activists who claim to advocate for social justice: your policies are not fair... they undermine border security, they also undermine human rights and dignity."

Donald Trump, "I'm a Nationalist. Use that word."

Nationalism = Isolationism.

"Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind."--Albert Einstein#IllTrustAbertEinstein pic.twitter.com/UhnKiCYdle — Dr. Tom Martin PhD. (@DrTomMartinPhD) September 25, 2019

In a speech full of nationalist sentiments, Trump called on the states of the world to "love their nations" and stick to their sovereignty to achieve freedom and peace.

“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations,” he said.

McAleenan said families are the largest demographic group by volume that has reached the border over the last year.

On Sept. 9, the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that the number of people detained at the Mexican border was 144,255 in May, 71,982 in July and 50,693 in August.

In July, for example, 25,057 people were part of a family, 21,907 people were adults traveling alone and 3,729 were unaccompanied minors.

