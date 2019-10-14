Venezuela Denounces To UNESCO Impacts Of Illegal US Blockade

Ambassador Constant: "It prevents us to achieve the Sustainable Development objectives of the UN Agenda 2023"

Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Hector Constant denounced Monday the impacts of the illegal economic, financial, and commercial blockade imposed by the United States on the South American nation.

Constant denounced that illegal economic measures prevent Venezuela's development."It affects the country's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development objectives of the U.N. Agenda 2023," he added.

Confirming the veracity of his arguments, the Venezuelan diplomat recalled that the effects generated by the illegal blockade were recognized in a recent report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Repercussions of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the enjoyment of Human Rights, Idriss Jazairy.

El bloqueo ilegal y descarado de la administración Trump pretende desmoralizar nuestros valores. Pero tenemos una cultura de resistencia que sabrá vencer la hegemonía

¡Viva el gentilicio venezolano!

¡Viva la sonrisa de nuestra infancia!

¡Viva Venezuela! #TrumpDesbloqueaVenezuela pic.twitter.com/Rp5YARLxE1 — Venezuela en la UNESCO (@delevenezunesco) 7 de agosto de 2019

The illegal and brazen blockade of the Trump administration is intended to demoralize our values. But we have a culture of resistance that will overcome hegemony.



"We are living in a dangerous time for multilateralism. While the advance of the human genius invites us to think about artificial intelligence, the crudity of international reality means that many of the countries present here must concentrate their efforts on an exercise of survival and just defense of their sovereignty," said the Venezuelan diplomat.

He added that, in the face of the impossibility of overthrowing his country, the White House is betting on gradually curtailing the services that Venezuelans have acquired universally.

"As a curious historical paradox, those who wish to impose such dismay on us are the same ones who invade and plunder, destroying entire schools and cultures with the contempt of those who only know how to propagate ignorance," the Ambassador concluded.