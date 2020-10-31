Venezuela Celebrates 79 Years of Ali Primera

“Ali Primera is our prophet, our singer, we always remember him. We were lucky in life to meet him," said President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela celebrated the 79th anniversary of the birth of the popular singer-songwriter, Alí ​​Primera, on Saturday.

A mural was inaugurated on the Intercommunal Avenue of El Valle, which was made through a sketch by the artist José Escalona, while the execution was carried out by the Brushstrokes of Artisans Muralist Brigade collective whose members were accompanied by the animators of the Culture Mission.

Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas visited the mural and celebrated the creation of this new work, saying that the mural represents a well-deserved tribute to the popular musician.

The activity was attended by residents of the parish where the peoples’ singer lived for many years and his nephew, Alí ​​Alejandro Primera, performed some of his most beloved songs.

President Nicolas Maduro spoke of Primera with admiration at the closing of the Congress of the Historic Block, “Ali Primera is our prophet, our singer, we always remember him. We were lucky in life to meet him. I remember him at the bus stops… always withhis guitar and his cuatro,”

“Today, our peoples’ singer is turning 79 years old, we have to prepare for a great national celebration of the 80 years of Ali Primera in 2021, and from there towards the centenary,” said the executive.

At the historic Teresa Carreño theatre of Caracas, participants of the Congress enjoyed live performances of the popular songs.