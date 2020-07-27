Venezuela: Authorities Postpone Electoral Registration Day

Due to radical quarantine in several states, the electoral registration process will take place on July 29.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonzo Sunday announced that the Special Electoral Registration Day will be postponed due to the radical quarantine applied in several regions of the country.

The COVID-19 local resurgence that has been registered in different communities forced authorities to apply a radical quarantine in the states of Miranda, Zulia, Sucre, La Guaira, Tachira, and Bolivar.

"Due to this preventive measure, the CNE decided that the electoral registration process will take place next Wednesday, July 29, at 00h00 local time," Alfonzo said.

The process, which was previously scheduled for July 26, will take place under extreme health measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread amid the democratic exercise.

Several community organizations in Venezuela are working tireless to manufacture handicraft masks to fight #Covid_19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/AyjRsVMBXo — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 17, 2020

"We will maintain the same excellence and discipline that the registration days have traditionally had in the country," added Alfonzo.

The registration day is aimed at young people who have just come of age. By registering, they will be able to vote in the next parliamentary elections, on Dec. 6, 2020.

"Next Wednesday, those who wish to update their data will also be able to do so," she commented.

Venezuela reported four deaths and 534 coronavirus new cases on Sunday. With these figures, the country reaches 15,463 COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths so far.