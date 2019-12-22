Venezuela’s Armed Forces Denounce Attack on Military Base

The minister also confirmed that police and military agents were deployed in the area and managed to capture some of the attackers.

Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez confirmed Sunday an attack on a military base in Gran Sabana in the south of the country, in which an army trooper was killed during the assault.

"In the early morning hours today, a military unit in the south of the country was assaulted by extremist sectors of the opposition, and a batch of weapons was taken from the unit," Padrino informed.

The minister also confirmed that police and military agents were deployed in the area and managed to capture some of the attackers, as well as the stolen weapons.

"Military and police units in the region immediately activated and took up arms against the assailants, began a pursuit against these groups, stopped the first subjects and managed to recover all the weapons," he said, adding that "the detainees are providing information."

Desde Perú entran por Colombia y reciben apoyo también en Brasil. Es una estrategia golpista de triangulación de gobiernos del Cartel de Lima para producir violencia, muerte y desestabilización política en Venezuela. Denunciamos a estos gobiernos ante el mundo. ¡No pasarán! — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) December 23, 2019

From Peru, they enter through Colombia and receive support also in Brazil. It is a coup strategy of the triangulation of governments of the Lima Cartel to produce violence, death and political destabilization in Venezuela. We denounce these governments before the world.

Communication and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez repudiated the attack and stated that the authorities are working hard to capture all those involved. "Even under rocks we will look for the remaining fugitive murderers to pay for such a cowardly crime," he added.

"These criminals were trained in fully identified paramilitary camps in Colombia, and received the artful collaboration of the government of Jair Bolsonaro," the Minister denounced.

The Bolivarian National Armed Force personnel stated that the events are destabilizing attempts by United States imperialism with the cooperation and complicity of ultra-right sectors in the country.