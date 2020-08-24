Usain Bolt in Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bolt celebrated his 34 birthday on August 21, with several guests such as football player Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen team member Leon Bailey, cricket player Chris Gayle, and other sports stars.

Usain Bolt announced he has self-isolated in his home in Kingston, Jamaica, after testing positive for COVID-19. Jamaican news outlets reported on Monday.

“I’m just waking up, and like everybody else, I checked social media, which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19,” Bolt said in a video on his Twitter official profile.

The former athlete took the test days before the party as part of the protocol for international travelers established in Jamaica after the resume of international flights in June.

The reopening of schools in Jamaica has been delayed to Monday, October 5, 2020.



Bolt has not shown symptoms and awaits a confirmation about his tests. However, the “Jamaica Observer” reported that the fastest man on Earth was COVID-19 positive.

“I’m having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” Bolt added.

As of Monday, Jamaica health authorities reported 1,529 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths, and 819 recoveries from the virus.