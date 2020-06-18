Trump Not to Close the US Economy Even If COVID-19 Cases Rise

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday assured that his country will not resume isolation measures even though several states report an increase in new COVID-19 cases.
"I will not allow the closure of the economy again. I'm confident, and it won't be necessary," Trump said in a television interview.
He also backed White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, both of whom suggested that the country was not in a position to close the economy once again.
Vice President Mike Pence called on governors to abide by the Trump administration's decision.
The New York Times reported that 14 states have recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases, although the number of applied tests on suspected cases did not increase in those territories.
In March, the U.S. government decided to close restaurants, gyms, schools, and other places with high concentrations of people.
To date, the coronavirus has infected 2.16 million people and killed nearly 118,000.
Before the pandemic, Trump made the economy's good performance one of his reelection campaign's main messages. Up to now, however, millions of people have lost their jobs.