US: Pompeo Urges Guyana's Government to Accept Electoral Defeat

The Trump administration threatens to restrict visas for those who "undermine" democracy.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday urged Guyana's government lead by David Granger to step aside and respect the result of the last March elections.

"Granger is undermining Guyana's democracy. We will revoke the visa of those who are preventing a peaceful government transition in the South American country," Pompeo said.

The measure will be extended to Granger's immediate family members and the relatives of his main allies in the Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (UNPA/AFC).

During a meeting on July 1, Pompeo had warned that sanctions would be declared against UNPA/AFC party.



#Guyana | A citizen filed for legal action arguing that electoral authorities failed to obtain a credible result. #GECOMhttps://t.co/UdgAwf30B6 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 19, 2020

"Guyana's undemocratic trajectory is dangerous for the hemisphere. Its leaders must accept their defeat." Pompeo said.

Granger and his coalition refuse to accept the results of a 33-day count led by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic ( PPP/C) was found the winner with 233,336 votes in its favor, while the UNPA/CFA received 217,920 votes. Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has so far not released the final report from elections.