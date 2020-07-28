Twitter Bans Donald Trump Jr. on COVID-19 Misinformation

Twitter's sanction will last 12 hours. During that time, Trump's son cannot tweet, read contents, follow other accounts, or react to posts.

Social network Twitter Tuesday limited the official account of the U.S. President's son, Donald Trump Jr., for publishing a misleading hydroxychloroquine video, which violates the digital platform's policy about coronavirus information.

The video referred to hydroxychloroquine as the COVID-19 cure. It included interviews with patients and specialists, who claimed that the drug was effective, as they downplayed the mask use.

The hydroxychloroquine's effectiveness has not yet been proven, and specialists around the world suggest not using it. Nevertheless, President Trump has encouraged its use frequently.

The sanction on Trump's son will last 12 hours. During that time, he cannot tweet, read the app's content, follow other accounts, or react to posts.

The tweet referring to hydroxychloroquine was removed, although the rest of the shared content is still visible.

"The account was suspended for sharing a viral video of doctors discussing that drug's use. The decision shows that big technology companies are trying to kill free speech online," Trump Jr's spokesman Andy Surabian said.

This is "another attempt to tarnish Republicans on the road to the presidential election," he added.

Twitter has increased its measures against misinformation. In May, it called several U.S. president's tweets as "glorifiers of violence" amid social protests against police brutality.