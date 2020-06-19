Trump Requests 'Justice' for the Murderer of Rayshard Brook

According to the Republican president, police have not been treated "fairly" in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday requested justice for Garret Rolfe, the white former police officer who faces murder charges over Rayshard Brooks’s murder.

“They are going to have to find out. It is up to justice right now. It is going to be up to justice. I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly,” Trump said to local news media.

On June 12, former officer Garret Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks, a 27-years-old black man in Wendy’s drive-thru lane in Atlanta.

According to a surveillance video, Brooks was civil while Rolfe and his partner Devin Brosnan interrogated him. The encounter went violent as both officers wrestled with Brooks. He ran away and pointed at them with a futile Taser.

“You can’t resist a police officer, and if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact,” Trump stated.

As Chair of the IL Council on Women & Girls, I speak the names of Black women—including cisgender & transgender—that we have tragically lost to injustices, especially police brutality.



I speak their names because we cannot let them become statistics. #SayHerName #HearOurVoices pic.twitter.com/Fx94HibhP3 — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton #AllinIllinois (@LtGovStratton) June 18, 2020



District Attorney Paul Howard concluded that Brooks did not pose a threat to Rolfe. Evidence also shows that the police officer kicking the victim while he was bleeding out and Brosnan stood over his shoulders. No one of them requested medical help for Brooks.

“It was out of control. The whole situation was out of control,” Trump affirmed.

Anti-racism protests resumed in Atlanta after Rayshard Brooks' murder. His death occurred 18 days after a white police officer smothered George Floyd’s in Minneapolis.

International activists against police brutality claim for police disband and racial crime cease. Brooks' funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 23.