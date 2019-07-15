Trump Says 'The Squad' Hates the US, Asks Them to Leave Again

“As far as I’m concerned if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” Trump said about the four progressive congresswomen.

The United States President Donald Trump Monday defended his attacks against four Democratic congresswomen, saying he was not concerned if people thought his tweets toward them were racist and accused the U.S. lawmakers of hating America.

“As far as I’m concerned if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” Trump said about congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley at an event at the White House.

The event was meant to highlight U.S. manufacturing, with Trump viewing boats, motorcycles and other products that were made in the United States, but his comments about the lawmakers overshadowed the event.

They are working to silence the voices of the people who see themselves represented in me. I will stay in the ring, fighting for what is right and will never back down in the face of these attacks. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 15, 2019

Trump was criticized widely for his comments. The outgoing Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May also slammed him.

“The prime minister’s view is that the language was used to refer to those women was completely unacceptable,” said May’s spokesperson. However, all the criticism did not seem to deter the U.S. President as he doubled down on his attack.

“If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply: you can leave,” he said. “You can leave right now. I don’t know who’s going to miss ‘em.”

Asked if he was concerned that some people viewed his tweets as racist or that white supremacists had found common cause with him, Trump said it did not. “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump said.​​​​​​​

The ‘Squad’ is big. If you share the values and believe in working for a more equitable and just world, you are part of the ‘Squad.’ https://t.co/xk9nDyBS85 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 15, 2019

Over the weekend Trump said in a tweet that the four first-term minority congresswomen, known informally in Congress as “the squad,” should “go back” to the “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

He also wrote on Twitter asking them to apologize to the U.S., Israel for their “foul language.” ​​​​​​​

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The four representatives are vocal supporters of Palestinian rights​​​​​​​. They are also vocal about issues like immigration, caged children in the border, and other progressive subjects and openly critical of Trump’s administration.​​​​​​​