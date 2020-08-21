Thousands of People Are Evacuated As Fires Raze In California

The forest fire has grown to 215,000 acres and has yet to be contained. Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo, and Solano counties are the most affected.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Calfire) Thursday revealed that authorities had to evacuate thousands of Vacaville City residents after a series of fires swept through dozens of structures and homes.

The flames have destroyed over 100 buildings and partially destroyed another 70. Approximately 30,500 structures are still threatened. As of today, four people have died.

The fire cluster called "the LNU Lightning Complex" is currently burning in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo, and Solano counties.

"If you are asked to evacuate, please do so safely,” Vacaville police requested and urged cooperation with evacuation efforts.

"Almost every response units city are actively working to notify, evacuate, and fight fires to keep our residents safe," authorities said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state emergency because of fires that "have been exacerbated by the historic West Coast heatwave and strong, sustained winds.”

He blamed the climate change for the fires, and said that if somebody is “in denial about this phenomenon, come to California.”

“The hots are getting hotter. The dries are getting drier. Climate change is real,” Newsom warned.