US: Supreme Court Voted Down Louisiana Anti-Abortion Law

U.S. Supreme Court Monday voted down a Louisiana anti-abortion law intended to limit access to maternity planning clinics.

Supreme Court decision leads to a more progressive statutory body, after voting against Trump’s ban on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on June 18. The bill protects young and undocumented immigrants.

Chief Justice John Roberts argued legal precedent bases for the case, June Medical Services v Russo. He referenced a similar Texas legal project in 2016, which the Court considered unconstitutional.

“The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents,” Roberts explained.

Abortion restrictions in the US have always been part of a coercive agenda to block access for people with the least resources. They're also intertwined with historical & ongoing racial oppression that harms the health & well-being of Black & brown communities.



During his electoral campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to establish an anti-abortion legal corpus, as part of his conservative discourse. Supreme Court judges voted 5-4 against the law, showing a more liberal approach.

Supreme Court decreed women's right to obtain an abortion as constitutional in 1973. Conservative groups tried to overturn the legal disposition by limiting abortion services in the U.S.

June Medical Services v Russo required doctors to have “admitting privileges” to perform abortions, which limits a doctor's service if they do not have an agreement with local hospitals to transfer patients.

The bill was intended to restrict all three Louisiana abortion-providing clinics. Women with undesired pregnancies would have to travel out of state, a situation that could severely affect low-income females.

According to Guttmacher Institute's statistics, about 75 percent of U.S. abortion patients are poor or low income, 62 percent are religious-affiliated, and 59 percent already have a child. Over 25 percent of them are black.