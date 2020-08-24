US: Several Damages As Wildfires Keep Burning In California

About 30 forest fires have merged and threaten to destroy more than 30,000 buildings.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Calfire) Sunday revealed that multiple wildfires continue to affect rural and urban areas in Northern California, albeit on a smaller scale.

Over the weekend, fire crews made progress bringing the fire cluster called the LNU Lightning Complex up to 21 percent containment, helped by favorable weather conditions. However, even when as of Saturday morning the fires’ damage extend had covered 341,243 acres, it had grown to 347,63 acres by Sunday evening.

About 14,000 firefighters are deployed in the most affected areas. Also, the U.S. government has requested support from neighboring states to mitigate the flames.

Authorities reported that the LNU Lightning Complex includes about 30 forest fires, which have merged and threaten to destroy more than 30,000 buildings.

Calfire unit chief Shana Jones said local outlet San Francisco Gate that residents must be prepared to leave if flames get near to their homes.

"If that tingling on the back of your neck says “I need to leave,” then please do so. Do not wait to be ordered to do so," she warned.

As of this day, LNU Lightning Complex has killed at least six people and burned hundreds of buildings. Nevertheless, authorities alerted that the situation could get worse as dry lightning could spark fires and high winds could quickly spread them.

The wildfires were sparked on August 21 out of a combination of a record-breaking heatwave with thousands of lightning strikes around Northern California.