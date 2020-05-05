Seven US States Resume Economic Activity Despite COVID Outlook

These states will resume economic activity despite the bleak outlook from COVID-19, according to local heath authorities.

Seven U.S. states resumed economic activities on May 4 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of the quarantine occurred in these states because of preliminary reports about the virus passing its peak.

Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Free-associated state Puerto Rico, resumed activities for small business on Monday, citing the need to improve economic conditions.

Florida's restaurants reopened and served at 25% of its capacity. The same measures are applied in Missouri and South Carolina. Florida’s counties, such as Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beachm remain under quarantine and social isolation. Both southern regions register over 35,000 positive cases.

Some other states are also considering the possibility of reopening businesses. Californian governor, Gavin Newsome, announced this week that retail outlets such as bookstores, florists, toyshops, and sporting goods outlets will reopen on Friday. Restaurants, however, will remain closed.

CA is led by data and SCIENCE.



Based off our progress, we’ll begin to gradually move into Stage 2 this FRIDAY.



Some sectors where there’s a lower risk of transmission will be able to adapt & re-open with modifications.



This will include some retail and manufacturing/logistics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020



"We're going into the next phase this week. This is a very positive sign and it has happened for only one reason: the data says it can happen," said Newsome.

The most affected states will extend their quarantine and social isolation measures, so trade resumption is under consideration. New York, New Jersey, and Michigan authorities will implement a phase plan to lift restrictions, and gradually reactivate productive and leisure activities.

In total, 24 of the 50 US states have already reopened part of their economy, as a response to public pressure from Donald Trump. The U.S. president, encouraged people to demonstrate in favor of reopening the public, despite the high infection risk and potential spread of the virus.

Early in the pandemic outbreak, the U.S. Chief of State affirmed there would be more deaths due to suicides and economic depression than the virus.