US Sets COVID-19 Record as Cases Top 5 Million

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 60,975 new cases and 1,354 deaths, for a total of 5,150,060 infections and 165,074 deaths.

U.S. health officials Saturday announced that the country has surpassed 5 million COVID-19 infections and 165,000 deaths. With one out of every 66 residents infected, the U.S. leads the world in SARS-COV cases.

"In the last 24 hours, the country registered 60,975 new cases and 1,354 deaths, for a total of 5,150,060 infections and 165,074 deaths," the authorities announced.

The state that reports the greatest impact is California, with 554,414 contagions. In second place is Florida, with 526,577 cases, and in third place is Texas, with 497,402.



New York remains the most affected U.S. city in terms of deaths, with 32,768 diseases, and its followed by New Jersey (15,869) and California (10,306).



The U.S. registered the first million positive cases on April 28, three months after the first case was reported.

Bill Gates said that total isolation for 6 to 10 weeks is the only viable option to minimize lives lost and economic damage for the United States to recover from the COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/b0wJSmFVn7 pic.twitter.com/CzhrltdIb0 — Forbes (@Forbes) March 24, 2020

On June 10, the country reached two million infected; on July 7, three million; and on July 23, four million.



The pandemic has caused a serious deterioration in the U.S. economy, which fell at an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020.