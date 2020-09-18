US: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice, Dies at 87

She was also a major role model as she overcame sexist stereotypes in the legal guild and was the second woman in the Supreme Court.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court justice, has died of pancreatic cancer on Friday.

"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Chief Justice John Roberts said.

As the court disclosed, Ginsburg was in poor health in July but had an optimal recovery. She was under chemotherapy treatment since May due to cancerous lesions in the liver. She was 87 years old.

Ginsburg, who occupied a bench at the Supreme Court since 1993, was a gender equality advocator and a defender of civil and reproductive rights. She was also a major role model as she overcame sexist stereotypes in the legal guild and was the second woman in the Supreme Court.

The crowd outside of the Supreme Court to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting huge pic.twitter.com/yQyqJuML58 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg decease leaves a vacancy seat that could be filled with a Republican or conservative representative to tilting the ideological balance on behalf of Trump in the eve of the next Presidential Elections. Amy Coney Barrett, 48, is Trump's most likely pick, with a traditional perspective on social issues.

Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were Trump's nominees and replaced pro-Republican members. By replacing Ginsburg, who was appointed by former president Bill Clinton, many liberal and progressive policies on reproductive and female rights could be overturned.

Several political figures like Hillary Clinton, New York governor Andrew Cuomo and presidential candidate Joe Biden paid tribute to Ginsburg's lifework and values.