US: Mass Protests Continue Despite Curfew Impositions

Philadelphia's police used tear gas to disperse protesters and looters as law enforcement officers blocked a highway to enforce curfew dispositions.

As many as 25 of the U.S.' largest cities imposed curfews while wide-scale protests over police brutality spread across the nation.

Minnesota state governor Tim Walz, announced a curfew extension until June 1. Minneapolis police arrested on Sunday night over 200 protesters who were demonstrating after 8 pm.

On his side, California’s Governor Gavin Newsome declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and ordered the closure of all downtown buildings on Monday. As local news media reported, police ran over protesters in LA, injuring two protesters. Santa Monica and Long Beach's authorities also arrested several protesters.



Coronavirus, Riots, White House Siege: unfolding simultaneously in the US... And Trump is hiding from protest in underground bunker. pic.twitter.com/8exN1A0CKT — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 1, 2020



Protesters in Birmingham, Alabama started to overturn a confederate monument to demonstrate against racial inequality and violence against African-Americans. In Boston, protesters set fire to a police S.U.V., on the State House's vicinities.



Violence flares at New York city protest, arrests made, there is a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/rkuRkNnc4S — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) May 28, 2020



There are currently 25 cities with nighttime curfews, including Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Louisville, Rochester, Cleveland, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Wisconsin.