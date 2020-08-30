US: One Shot Dead amid Trump Supporters, BLM Protesters Clash

Protesters have taken to the streets of downtown Oregon for more than 90 consecutive days to denounce police brutality and racism.

One person Saturday night was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon after clashes between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters that were denouncing police brutality and racial injustice.

Local media outlets have not released details about the victim, although they did confirm the person was shot in the chest at around 20h46 local time close to Southeast Third Avenue and Southwest Alder Street in the largest city in Oregon.

Protesters have taken to the streets of downtown Oregon for over 90 consecutive days to denounce police brutality, racial injustice and racism in the U.S.

The protests commenced after the killing of African-descendent George Floyd in May and they have continued since then.

#Breaking: Man shot in downtown Portland amid skirmishes between pro-Trump and BLM activists; unknown condition or whether related at this point. Police everywhere; man is laying motionless on ground. Scene below: pic.twitter.com/dzJBx0wKbO — Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) August 30, 2020

According to local media, anti-racism protesters threw projectiles at pro-Trump protesters, who then responded with pepper spray and firing paintball guns.

Saturday night, Portland police took to Twitter to announce "some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators," while confirming that arrests were made.

Meanwhile in Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day to protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot several times in the back. Blake was not posing a life threat for the police officer and was unarmed at the time of the attack.