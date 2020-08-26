US: Obesity Increases COVID-19 Risk, Study Says

Overweight can also lead to collateral medical conditions that difficult the patients' response to the virus, such as diabetes, metabolic alterations, heart disease, and inflammation.

People suffering from obesity are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and have more probabilities of dying due to the virus, a study from the University of North Carolina in the U.S. revealed on Tuesday.

According to the study, patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 30 face a 113% risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as 74% probability of being in intensive care, and by 48% of dying because of the virus.

“That’s a pretty big effect for me. It is a 50% increase essentially. That’s a pretty high scary number. All of it is actually, much higher than I ever expected,” UNC Gillings Global School of Public Health professor and lead author of the study Barry Popkin.

Worldwide highest obesity rates concentrate in the U.S. and the U.K., where respectively over 40% and 28% of adults present alarming overweight. The virus has also harshly affected those nations.

The increasing availability, affordability and acceptability of ‘fast foods’ is contributing to rising rates of #obesity worldwide. That’s why change needs to happen at both a policy and an individual level: https://t.co/Ywd4ixsiYQ #cancerprevention pic.twitter.com/ScJgrzGwqD — WCRF International (@wcrfint) August 20, 2020

“Individuals with obesity are also more likely to experience physical ailments that make fighting this disease harder, such as sleep apnoea, which increases pulmonary hypertension, or a body mass index that increases difficulties in a hospital setting with intubation,” the investigation co-author Prof Melinda Beck said.

Overweight can also lead to collateral medical conditions that difficult the patients’ response to the virus, such as diabetes, metabolic alterations, heart disease, and inflammation.

The researchers also analyzed the outcomes of several COVID-19 and flu vaccine trials. They suggest that obesity can limit an immune response compared with subjects with a regular BMI.