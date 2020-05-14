US: Nearly 3 Million Newly Unemployed Ask for Subsidies

Due to the impact of the pandemic, 6.87 million requests for unemployment benefits were accumulated in the last week of March.

Nearly 3 million U.S. workers filed for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total number of people applying for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in March to 36 million.

The U.S. Labor Department announced Thursday that 2.98 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the country.

This brings the total number of unemployed people in the nation who took advantage of the benefit in the last seven weeks to 37 million.

Likewise, the government agency reports that due to the impact of the pandemic, 6.87 million requests for unemployment benefits were accumulated in the last week of March.

Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits. https://t.co/OyTH1QCkk2 — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) May 14, 2020

Since then, and for the sixth consecutive week, those who opt for this measure have decreased.

The data suggests that fewer and fewer companies are cutting back on their workers, but compared to the historical average, the figure indicates that the U.S. economy could fall into a severe recession.

On the other hand, the increase in claims is due in part to the Coronavirus Economic Assistance, Relief and Security (Cares) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March.

It allows self-employed individuals and independent contractors to claim benefits.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the United States is under threat of an economic meltdown, while risking more severe damage if Congress does not do more to prevent long-term unemployment.

Meanwhile, most forecasts agree that the unemployment rate will remain high at least until next year and probably longer.