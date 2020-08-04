US: Navajo Nation Prolongs Emergency State Due To COVID Spikes

Last week, community leaders and lawmakers issued an economic aid bill to help dismissed Navajo workers to deal with the pandemic harm on the economy.

U.S. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez Monday urged his community to maintain precautionary measures against COVID-19 as health experts register over 462 Indigenous deaths due to the virus.

"Our health care experts urge everyone to continue to stay home and isolate as much as possible, wear masks in public, avoid large crowds, wash hands and practice social distancing," Nez briefed in a communiqué.

According to tribal health officials, most patients show mild symptoms, such as fever and moderate cough, but the elderly presents a more severe clinical case.

The Navajo Nation leaders prolonged the state of emergency and community closure until August 16, considering Arizona, Nuevo México, Utah, and Colorado's contagion toll.

So many Navajo lives impacted by COVID-19. Thank you to all our frontline workers who continue to put their health and families at risk to keep us all safe. �� #Navajo #COVID19 https://t.co/F8TLzLD0QA — Samantha Eldridge (@DCSamantha) June 19, 2020

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to flatten the curve, but we cannot become complacent or careless in our daily activities, especially when we are out in public," Nez added.

Last week, community leaders and lawmakers issued an economic aid bill to help dismissed Navajo workers to deal with the pandemic harm on the economy.

According to the statement, 82,148 Navajo people tested for the virus. As of Tuesday, Navajo Healthcare officers registered 9,139 COVID-19 cases, 462 deaths, and 6,743 recoveries.