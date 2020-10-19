US: MLB's World Series Will Start With A Rare Matchup

U.S. Major League Baseball will live an unprecedented moment on Tuesday when Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays clash in the first game of an unparalleled World Series matchup.

On Saturday, the Rays qualified for the decisive phase after beating the Houston Astros in the seventh game of the National League Championship series. The Cuban Rays’ outfielder Randy Arozarena was elected MVP of the league.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in a crucial Game 7 of the National League Championship series Sunday. The West Coast team was all but dead before rallying from a 3-1 adverse series, and they managed to clinch a spot in the finals.

All odds favor the Dodgers. The squad from Los Angeles will play a World Series for the 20th time in their history. Also, this will be the third time in the last four years that the franchise represents the National League in this instance, although the Dodgers lost every time.

On the other hand, this is Tampa Bay's second World Series appearance in franchise history, after the one, they lose to Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

To date, they remain one of six teams that have never won a World Series. However, on their way to the final, they defeated two of the favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Astros, so any “underdog” category can be misleading.

Due to safety protocols against COVID-19, for the first time in history, the World Series will be played in a neutral stadium, the Texas Rangers' new Globe Life Field.