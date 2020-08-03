US: MLB Season Will Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The baseball tournament is underway despite the U.S. being one of the world's virus hotspots.

Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred Saturday assured the season will continue, despite the recent COVID-19 cases upsurge affecting several teams.

Last week, MLB postponed several games after Miami Marlins confirmed that 18 players and two staff members, who traveled with the team since Opening Day, tested positive.

Marlins' chapter only worsened the League situation, after St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers had already confirmed multiple positives cases.

However, Manfred stands by his reckless decision to keep the tournament ongoing and to play as close to 60 games as possible.

"We are playing. The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable."

MLB putting the blame on the players for getting COVID is a preview for who gets blamed for outbreaks for when schools open — Matt Stayawayfromussman �� (@suss2hyphens) July 31, 2020

Nevertheless, the commissioner holds the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) responsible for the season's future.

"I could shut down the season if the sport doesn't do a better job of managing the coronavirus," he said.

Fifteen days before the start of the tournament, 66 athletes had tested positive for the virus. Even so, Manfred gave the green light to the competition.

The regular season was initially scheduled to begin March 26, but the pandemic forced baseball to shut down during spring training.

While other countries waited until the virus was contained to develop their sports competitions, U.S. national "pastime” tournament resumed July 23.

As of Monday morning, the United States had reported 4,821,575 COVID-19 cases and 158,457 deaths.

Nevertheless, even when the Trump administration and other organizations ignore voices calling for better handling of the pandemic, you will still hear "Play Ball!" shouted all across U.S. stadiums.