Iraq: US Military Convoy Attacked, No Casualties

Iraq's resistance groups have promised to take up arms, if Washington does not withdrawal its troops from the country.

A U.S. military convoy operated by Iraqi citizens was set on fire Saturday night in Al Diwaniyah city, Iraq.

"A group of attackers forced the four trucks in the convoy to stop," according to official sources.

The drivers were taken out of the vehicles as the attackers set the convoy's trucks on fire.

The convoy's operators were Iraqi citizens transporting supplies from Basra to one of the U.S. bases in Iraq.

Iraq's Saraya Thawrat al-Eshreen al-Thaniya group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The people's rejection of the U.S. presence in the country increased since Washington assassinated Iran's high commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in early January.

After Soleimani's death, Iraq unanimously passed a bill demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

If Washington does not comply with the parliamentary order, Iraq's resistance groups have promised to take up arms.

