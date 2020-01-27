US Military Confirms Plane Crash In Afghanistan

The U.S. military did not specify the number of persons onboard or the number of possible casualties

U.S. military personnel confirmed Monday that an E-11A plane crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, but questioned claims that the Taliban had shot down the aircraft.

Senior Afghan officials told Reuters that authorities had rushed local staff to locate and identify the crash site in a mountainous area partially controlled by the Taliban.

"Although the cause of the accident is being investigated, there is no indication that the plane was shot down by enemy fire," a U.S. military spokesman, Col. Sonny Leggett, said in a statement.

The U.S. military did not specify the number of persons on board or the number of possible casualties. Still, it is known that the aircraft, built by Bombardier Inc., was used to provide communications in remote locations.

@pajhwok reporter Saifullah Maftoon visited the area in #Ghazni province, where an Aircraft crashed today, #Taliban said few US force officers were killed in this incident. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/vJ1fB2kspb — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) January 27, 2020

The accident comes as the Taliban and the United States have been trying to negotiate an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Conversations between both sides began last year in Doha, but have broken off at least twice after Taliban attacks on U.S. military personnel in September and December.

However, another round of talks began last week with the U.S. special representative in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who met with the Taliban's chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Photos and a social media video allegedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft. Reuters was unable to verify the images.

"The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was shot down in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district in Ghazni province," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman in a statement.

Mujahid did not say how the Taliban had shot down the plane, although he specified the crew onboard included high-ranking US officials.

However, U.S. authorities say there were no senior U.S. officials aboard the aircraft.