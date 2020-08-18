US Lawmakers Interrupt Summer Recess to Solve Postal Crisis

The U.S. House of Representatives will interrupt its summer recess to solve the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) crisis amid President Donald Trump's threats to undermine the agency.

"This week we will vote on a bill that would stimulate the U.S. economy as it will financially support the Postal Service," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The bill is intended to strengthen elections security. If it's approved, the USPS will receive US$25 billion in financial support.

Trump has been urging the House of Representatives not to pass the bill because he considers that mail-in ballots are not reliable.

"The vote will not be trustworthy and not all mail-in ballots will be delivered on time," Trump said as he admitted he is planning to withhold USPS funds.