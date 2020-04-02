US: Three Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three migrant children under state institutions custody in the U.S tested positive for the COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The minors contracted the virus in a facility located in New York.

According to the relocation office’s report, 18 children were tested after showing symptoms like fever, dry cough, and difficult breathing. After the analysis, 11 of them were considered negative, 4 were waiting for results and 3 positives.

The three children are under the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s care, given their status as unaccompanied. Currently, the institution held 3,600 children in shelters. They live in precarious conditions in the facilities, which increases their vulnerability to the virus.

Several organizations that advocate for immigrant’s rights, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), are requesting the government and authorities release the migrant minors and allow their reunion with their families.

You can’t social distance in a crowded ICE detention center. ICE must release detained immigrants at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 infection. https://t.co/lBslJFdoVC — ACLU of Northern CA (@ACLU_NorCal) March 24, 2020

This could be a way to prevent contagious the virus’ spreading. American Civil Liberties Union in Northern California’s representative affirmed that to maintain them in reclusion could jeopardize their lives.

The organization affirms the crowding in the facilities preclude the needed social distance and personal isolation to prevent the virus. On it’s official Twitter profile, the pro-inmigrants org published: "If immigrants in detention aren't safe from the #coronavirus, neither are we. International borders, walls, barbed wire and gates are not things that viruses acknowledge. But viruses sure do love crowds. Free them all."

After the requests, Peter Schey, president of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law informed: “We are relieved for thousands of detained children that the court has intervened to keep these children as safe as possible during this COVID-19 health crisis.”

So far, New York state has recorded 83,712 diagnoses and 1,941 deaths.