US: Four Dead in a Shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Base

The attacker was shot down by officers who were at the base at that time. At least 8 people were injured.

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Friday killed three people and wounded eight others in a shooting rampage at the U.S. Navy base at Pensacola, Florida.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan informed the attacker was shot down by officers who were at the base, which is currently closed.

The shooting occurred in a two-story classroom. Among the hurt are two agents from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, who arrived at the scene after reports of the presence of a shooter.

"Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said.

Our entire @USNavy & @USMC team is saddened by the attacks within our own naval family. Our prayers are with the families of the fallen & with the wounded. pic.twitter.com/BS0g0uBVxt — Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly (@SECNAV) 6 de diciembre de 2019

The Pensacola Naval Air Base is the initial training base for all U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard officers who seek to become naval aviators and flight officers.

It is also the advanced training base for most naval flight officers and the base of operations for the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's aerobatic flight squad.

In addition, this base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, offers a home to the National Naval Aviation Museum, which makes it a popular tourist destination.​​​​​

Currently, the Pensacola base employs about 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.