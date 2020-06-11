Minneapolis Police Officer Released Under Bail

Lane’s attorney Earl Gray alleged the defendant was inexperienced and was following his superior's orders at the crime scene.

One of the police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd was released from prison after paying $750,000 (USD) for bail.

According to Hennepin County jail records, Lane left prison on Wednesday afternoon, at 4:08 p.m. The ex-Minneapolis officer faces charges of unintentional aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.

On May 25, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Keung were involved in George Floyd’s murder. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes, even after the victim was not responsive.

Video footage presented Chauvin as the main culprit accountable for Floyd’s death. As investigations show, Lane restrained the victim’s movements holding his legs. George Floyd explicitly said he was not able to breathe.

Lane’s attorney Earl Gray alleged the defendant was inexperienced and was following his superior orders at the crime scene. Gray also argued Lane asked more than once to Chauvin if they should change Floyd’s position. He added his client performed CPR on Floyd later in an ambulance.

"He did everything he was supposed to do as a police officer," attorney claimed. "What was he supposed to do, let go of his feet and go grab Chauvin and shove him off?" he said.

Lane will appear in court on June 29. According to local news media, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, who face similar charges as Lane, remain in jail.

After Floyd’s murder, massive protests started in Minneapolis on May 26. After over 15 strike-days, demonstrations went from national to become an international movement against systemic racism and police brutality.