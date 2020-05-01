US: FEMA Ordered 100,000 Body Bags

FEMA’s plan to manage the current US sanitary crisis was to preserve current supplies and accelerate industrial manufacturing to cover sanitary emergency needs.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requested 100,000 more body bags amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The agency ordered a similar amount in early April.

E.M. Oil Transport Inc. of Montebello, California, received the new body bags batch order. The company advertises construction vehicles, building materials, and electronics on its website. According to local news media, the delivery would arrive on May 4. As FEMA representatives explained, this is the acquisition of preventive resources for the “worst possible case national scenario.”



“To meet the worst-case demand models, FEMA initiated a broad range of acquisition contracts to augment available stocks and produce more human-remains pouches for future requirements should they be needed” source expressed.



FEMA order occurs after U.S. president, Donald Trump, assured the death toll would not surpass 60000 in the last week of April’s. Currently, the U.S. registers 1,095,977 positive cases and 63,876 deaths.

The federal government placed orders for well over 100,000 new body bags to hold victims of #COVID19 in April.



Biggest set was earmarked for purchase the day after President Trump projected that the US death toll from the coronavirus might not exceed 50,000 or 60,000 people. https://t.co/dwrQ68xezu — Omar Ghabra (@omarghabra) May 1, 2020



FEMA’s plan to manage the current U.S. sanitary crisis was to preserve current supplies and accelerate industrial manufacturing to cover sanitary emergency needs. However, the initial agency plan does not cover the current rate of infections and deaths.



Previsions are not either optimistic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert leading U.S. pandemic handling, affirmed a second outbreak would be inevitable. Fauci referred to this event as a new wave that takes place in autumn or winter.



New York, the most affected state by the pandemic, currently reports 18,321 deaths due to the virus.