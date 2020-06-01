US: Facebook to Donate $10 Million to Protesters

Zuckerberg also stressed the donation is not the solution to U.S.' racist police brutality and the imperative need of a conjunct long-term effort.

Facebook management Sunday announced a $10 million donation to protesting groups who are fighting against police racial brutality after George Floyd's murder on May 25.

“The organizations fighting for justice also need funding, so Facebook is committing an additional $10 million to groups working on racial justice. We're working with our civil rights advisors and our employees to identify organizations locally and nationally that could most effectively use this right now," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted. "We stand with the black community," he added.

Zuckerberg also stressed the donation is not the solution to U.S.' racist police brutality and the imperative need of a conjunct long-term effort.

“I hope that as a country we can come together to understand all of the work that is still ahead and do what it takes to deliver justice -- not just for families and communities that are grieving now, but for everyone who carries the burden of inequality,” Zuckerberg concluded.



Other communications and entertainment consortiums also supported protesters. Twitter added "#BlackLivesMatter” to its official bio and promoted a list to make visible minorities and marginalized groups.



“We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address a social injustice,” Youtube tweeted on Saturday.

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter.



We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020



“We intend to focus our efforts and resources to compassionately and constructively talk about these matters openly and honestly as we seek solutions,” Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek Sunday stated.



“Lionsgate stands with all people of color in the fight against racial injustice and inequality. The recent killing of George Floyd is the latest in a series of deplorable events that highlight the need for real change in how we address our diversity as a society,” the company stated to Variety magazine.



Other companies as Tik Tok, Twitch, Marvel Entertainment, Hulu, and Amazon Studios expressed their support to demonstrators and condemned George Floyd’s murder.