US Extends Protected Status For Salvadorans By at Least a Year

The United States government has extended temporary protection (TPS) for Salvadorans living in the U.S. for another year, U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson said Monday.

In a joint video statement with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the U.S. ambassador said that "today in Washington, we signed an agreement that extends TPS for Salvadorans in the United States for another year."

For his part, the Salvadoran President declared on Monday that the TPS could be extended for a second year, until January 2022, as long as the lawsuits in the U.S. federal court do not invalidate President Donald Trump's decision to end the program.

TPS was awarded to citizens of the Central American country after two devastating earthquakes affected El Salvador in 2001 leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador said that work permits for Salvadorans registered with TPS on the same dates will also be extended.

The TPS program offers protection from deportation to migrants already in the country, including those who entered illegally, from countries affected by natural disasters, civil strife, and other problems.

However, U.S. President DonaldTrump has shown considerable skepticism toward the protection program and has asked to revoke the special status granted to thousands of migrants from a number of countries including El Salvador.

El Salvador, along with Guatemala and Honduras, are the countries of origin for the majority of migrants attempting to illegally cross into the United States through Mexico.