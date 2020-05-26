Uruguay: Gov't Concerned Over COVID Outbreak In Brazil

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou stated on May 25 that there is a serious health risk at the Brazilian border over the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 illness.

The president briefed his administration about the health situation in Rivera city, a northern territory conjunct to Brazil.

According to Uruguayan Health Sub Secretary Jose Luis Sandijan, on Sunday, the authorities reported 12 positive cases. Five of them had a common source, considering it an outbreak.

Lacalle explained that both governments would implement a binational health protocol given borderline transit and communication.

"Uruguay is tightening control on the entry of Brazilian tourists to the city of Rivera, on the border with the Rio Grande do Sul. According to President Lacalle, travelers will have their temperature measured before entering Uruguayan territory."

"We have received the approval of the Brazilian President to implement this treaty and in the next few hours we are going to put it into practice", Lacalle affirmed at a press conference.

As Lacalle explained, the national home office and Defense Ministry will conduct two migration and health measure packages to reinforce borderline control and cease traffic through Rivera city.

Thus far, Uruguay registered 787 positive cases, 22 deaths, and 629 recoveries from the virus.