Uruguay: Broad Front Closes Its Campaign With Massive Caravan

Uruguay's left-wing party Broad Front (BF) Sunday closed its campaign with a massive caravan through Montevideo a week before the country holds its departmental and municipal elections.

BF candidates Daniel Martinez, Carolina Cosse, and Alvaro Villar took the streets of the city with a caravan of hundreds of vehicles. The kilometer line reached the America Tribune, in the Centenario Stadium, from where the aspirants spoke to the people.

"We want a country of equals, where it doesn't matter which neighborhood you were born in... Although we lost a battle, we are not destroyed," Martinez said, alluding to the party's defeat before the right-wing Multicolor Coalition in the 2019 presidential elections.

The candidates warned about the social setback the country has experienced since the right-wing President Luis Lacalle took office.

"The setback seems relentless, but it is not irreversible. We will win back the trust of Uruguayans and Montevideo's people, and we will work for them," Cosse added.

#Uruguay | Single Central Union of Workers (PIT-CNT) alongside other labor organizations carry a 24-hour #strike to denounce the lack of budget for social policies, policies against gender violence, and the fate of the disappeared.

��https://t.co/rPL2BKDPHb — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 17, 2020