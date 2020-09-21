Uruguay: Broad Front Closes Its Campaign With Massive Caravan

Uruguay's left-wing party Broad Front (BF) Sunday closed its campaign with a massive caravan through Montevideo a week before the country holds its departmental and municipal elections.
BF candidates Daniel Martinez, Carolina Cosse, and Alvaro Villar took the streets of the city with a caravan of hundreds of vehicles. The kilometer line reached the America Tribune, in the Centenario Stadium, from where the aspirants spoke to the people.
"We want a country of equals, where it doesn't matter which neighborhood you were born in... Although we lost a battle, we are not destroyed," Martinez said, alluding to the party's defeat before the right-wing Multicolor Coalition in the 2019 presidential elections.
The candidates warned about the social setback the country has experienced since the right-wing President Luis Lacalle took office.
"The setback seems relentless, but it is not irreversible. We will win back the trust of Uruguayans and Montevideo's people, and we will work for them," Cosse added.
Broad Front candidates praised Uruguay's public education system, which is an achievement promoted by this party through its 15 years of government (2009-2019).
"Lacalle is standing on our achievements and our collective effort. To maintain them, and to achieve others, Montevideo needs to support us," Villar urged.
The Broad Front hopes to maintain its mandate over Montevideo, a city that has been governed by the left-wing party uninterruptedly since 1990. During the elections, its candidates will face the Multicolor Right-Wing Coalition candidate Laura Raffo.
The departmental and municipal elections will be held next Sunday and they will be the last stage of Uruguay's electoral calendar, which began in June 2019.