Jason Momoa Refuses to Shoot 'Aquaman 2' to Protest Construction on Indigenous Land in Hawaii

Jason Momoa halts shooting of “Aquaman 2” as a protest against the construction of Thirty Meter Telescope on Indigenous Hawaiians’ most sacred place.

Jason Momoa, renowned for his role as Khal Drogo in the “Game of Thrones,” slammed a construction project on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea, which Indigenous Hawaiians consider as their most sacred place on earth.

He refused to shoot for the upcoming movie “Aquaman 2” as a protest against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on the mountain.

"FUCK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry, Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land," he wrote on Instagram Friday.

"THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our sacred mountain from further desecration."

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson also joined the protesters last month voicing his opinion against the construction.

"It’s not about stopping science. It’s about respecting the culture and respecting a people, and doing things the right way," he said.

"When things escalate to that emotional apex, that is a sign that something has to be done. And to full-charge-ahead isn’t the way to do it."

TMT, if constructed, would be the largest telescope in the world which would be able to look deep into space and time. However, the construction has been criticized by Native Americans as well as academics who consider this as “scientific colonialism.”

Since July, protesters have been gathering around the area to stop the construction. Standing Rock protesters also went there to show solidarity with Hawaiian Indigenous people.

“A huge mahalo to the members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe that came to the mauna yesterday to share their dances, support, love & solidarity with us,” Mamoa wrote on his Instagram.