US Cop Suggests Ocasio-Cortez Should Be Shot

A police officer said that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs a "round" suggesting she should be shot.

A social media post by a police officer from Louisiana, United States suggesting that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) should be shot received criticisms Sunday.

The officer, Charlie Rispoli, a 14-year veteran of Gretna police department wrote on Facebook Thursday that AOC “needs a round – and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve” referring to her previous job as a bartender. Rispoli also called the congresswoman “this vile idiot.”

His post was a response to a satirical website Taters Gonna Tate’s post “Ocasio-Cortez on the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much.’”

Wayne Rau, a councilor and the current mayor of Gretna condemned the post by Rispoli Sunday. “I’m pretty appalled by it,” Mr. Rau said. “I don’t think this is a representation of the police department of the city of Gretna.”

He said the city’s police chief Arthur Lawson should decide on disciplinary action regarding the post.

“I will tell you this: This will not go unchecked,” Lawson said. “I’m not going to take this lightly and this will be dealt with on our end. It’s not something we want someone that’s affiliated with our department to make these types of statements. That’s not going to happen.”

However, the police chief does not think that the post reaches a level in which it can be considered a threat.

AOC has been targetted by the U.S. President Donald Trump for her vocal critic about his policies. Trump retaliated by asking her and her “squad” of Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley to “go back where you came from” receiving widespread condemnation.