Republican Supporters Use AOC Cutout for Groping Practice

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) slammed supporters of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell who were seen kissing, groping, and chocking a cardboard cutout of her.

"Hey Senate Majority Leader—these young men look like they work for you,” AOC wrote on Twitter after a photo of a group of young men wearing “Team Mitch” t-shirt with her cutout went viral on social media.

The caption of the photo, originally posted on Instagram, read, “Break me off a piece of that.”

AOC responded Monday on Twitter saying, "Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping and choking members of Congress with your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks."

McConnell’s spokesman said in a statement that he "in no way condones any aggressive, suggestive, or demeaning act toward life-sized cardboard cutouts of any gender" and that the men seen in the photo are not affiliated with his Senate campaign.

"Some of the same men also appeared in a photo on the official 'Team Mitch' Instagram account for the Fancy Farm picnic, holding aloft cutout faces of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch." his campaign told the Washington Post.

However, HuffPost reported that some of the men were seen in a photo on the official Instagram account of “Team Mitch” at a picnic in Fancy Farm.

AOC has been targets of violent racist and sexist attacks by right-wing supporters of the Republican party and even from security officials.

Last month, a photoshopped image of her being sexually assaulted in a secret Facebook group for Border Patrol Agents was leaked leading to widespread condemnation.

The same month a police officer from Louisiana suggested on a Facebook post that she should be shot. ​​​​​​​