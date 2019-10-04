In the Rain: 7 Years After Chavez Gives Last Campaign Speech

The Venezuelan leader gave a rousing speech in the rain to supporters in what would be his last campaign appearance.

On Oct. 4, 2012, the then president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, ended his last presidential campaign in the center of the capital of Caracas in a rousing speech to massive crowds.

Torrential downpours marked the event, but thousands of men, women and children still arrived to the speech all donning their red Social Party shirts to be part of the closing speech prior to the nation's Oct. 7 elections.

Chavez was already suffering from advanced stages of cancer that would take him five months later. Before then, however, he would again win the presidency with 54.4 percentage points, 10 percent ahead of his closest rival. ​​​​​​​

7 años han transcurrido del Cierre de Campaña victorioso del #4Oct. Recordamos la sonrisa intacta del Comandante Chávez, bendecido por la lluvia de San Francisco de Asís, que iluminó los corazones de aquella avalancha de amor en las calles de Caracas. ¡Hasta la Victoria Siempre! pic.twitter.com/rnSnLhBLme — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 4 de octubre de 2019

7 years have gone by since the success of the # 4 Oct campaign closing event. We remember the smile of Commander Chavez, blessed by the rain of Saint Francis de Asísi that lit the hearts of the avalanche of love in the Caracas streets. Victory always!

During his Oct. 8 victory speech, Chavez held his hands high in the air from the balcony of the presidential palace, saying "The revolution has triumphed!" to crowds, adding that his supporters "voted for socialism."

"Today we've shown that Venezuela's democracy is one of the best democracies in the world, and we will continue to show it," he shouted, waving a replica of Símon Bolivar sword to crowds that night.​​​​​​​

Despite the pain he suffered on Oct. 4, Chavez remained in front of supporters who filled the streets of Caracas. "Just like Saint Francis, we are an instrument of the peace of people: Here is Chavez, standing with you" said the president that day.​​​​​​​