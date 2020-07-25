UN Condemns Discriminatory Use of Force Against US Protesters

Protesters who have suffered unnecessary use of force should have the right to conduct investigations into any allegations of human rights violations.

The United Nations (UN) denounced police brutality at anti-racism protests in Portland and other U.S. cities against protesters and journalists.

"Police officers are using unnecessary and disproportionate force," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell denounced.

Throssell also condemned reports of officers in unmarked cars arresting demonstrators without explanation.

"This practice is a violation of the human rights of detainees, and violates their protection under the law," Throssell stressed.

The Human Rights Committee will issue a guide on Wednesday covering issues such as physical and online protests, public order, and the work of the media.

Portland, in the state of Oregon, has become the epicenter of racial protests in the country. U.S. President Donald Trump sent federal agents to help local police stop the riots.

The arrival of the agents further boosted the protests, because of the brutality with which they have suppressed the demonstrations. The state authorities opposed the presence of the federal forces and demanded their withdrawal from the city.