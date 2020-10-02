UN Calls for Further Progress on Nuclear Disarmament

"The only way to completely eliminate nuclear risk is to completely eliminate nuclear weapons," Guterres stated.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called for the international community to return to the path towards nuclear disarmament.

During a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly, Guterres pointed out that although nuclear disarmament has been a UN priority since its founding 75 years ago, the world continues to live in the shadow of a nuclear catastrophe.

"For our common good, the world must speed up nuclear disarmament. Today this more important than ever because of the growing friction between the nuclear powers," Guterres said.

The Secretary-General urged the U.S. and Russia to extend for five more years their bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which prevent both countries to return to unlimited nuclear competition.

Minister @SimonCoveney reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to global nuclear disarmament at today's #UNGA event to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.



The New START also calls for halving the number of nuclear missile launchers and establishing a new inspection and verification regime of each country's nuclear capabilities.

“Today's arsenal modernization programs are focused on obtaining faster, stealthier, and more accurate weapons. Spending money on such ill-conceived upgrades is staggering,” Guterres said.

“Nuclear disarmament must remain a priority to all of us. We cannot afford to waste any more time,” the 75th session of the UN General Assembly's president Volkan Bozkir added.